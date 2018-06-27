Survey: New Hampshire 1st in child well-being

An annual survey of child well-being says New Hampshire holds the top ranking nationally with improvements in economic security and education.
The Annie E. Casey Foundation's Kids Count report released Wednesday ranks New Hampshire first overall and second in economic well-being, with drops in the number of children living in households with high cost burdens and children living in poverty.
However, the survey says 50 percent of young children aren't receiving early education. That ranks New Hampshire 11th in the country for the number of 3- and 4-year-old children not attending school.
The survey says 5 percent of the state's teens abused alcohol and drugs, giving it a rank of 24th in the nation in that category.
