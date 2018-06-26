Judge in Virginia lets case against Manafort move forward

FILE - In this March 8, 2018, file photo, Jason Maloni, left, former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's spokesman, left, walks with Paul Manafort, center, as they leave the Alexandria Federal Courthouse after an arraignment hearing in Alexandria, Va. A federal judge in Virginia has rejected Manfort's move to throw out charges brought by the special counsel in the Russia investigation. The decision June 26 was a setback for Manafort in his defense against numerous tax and bank fraud charges. Behind Manafort protester Bill Christeson holds up a sign that says "traitor." Jacquelyn Martin AP Photo