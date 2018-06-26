The Latest: Walker avoids criticizing Trump over Harley

The Latest on President Donald Trump and Harley-Davidson (all times local):
9:40 a.m.
Gov. Scott Walker is not engaging with President Donald Trump as he criticizes Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson for moving some production overseas.
Harley said Monday it came to its decision because of retaliatory tariffs it faces in an escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and the European Union.
Walker spokeswoman Amy Hasenberg said Tuesday that the governor "believes there should be no tariffs or trade barriers as the President stated earlier this month at the G7 summit. When there's a level playing field, American workers and businesses win."
Walker has a deep love for Harley motorcycles and has ridden his all over Wisconsin. When he ran for president, Walker said his Secret Service code name would be "Harley."
___
8:38 a.m.
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's full-throttled love of Harley-Davidson motorcycles has been intertwined with his rising political career.
But now the Republican governor faces revved up criticism of the Milwaukee-based company from President Donald Trump. The president on Tuesday tweeted that if Harley goes through with its plans to move some production overseas, "it will be the beginning of the end."
Walker has avoided directly criticizing Trump on the issue, saying instead that no tariffs would be good for Wisconsin manufacturers and farmers.
The Harley bashing comes as Trump is scheduled to join Walker in Wisconsin on Thursday for the groundbreaking of a Foxconn Technology Group factory.
