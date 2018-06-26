Men who investigated Ivanka Trump's China suppliers off bail

FILE - In this June 28, 2017 file image taken from video, Chinese labor activists Hua Haifeng, center, carries his son Bo Bo, and Li Zhao, second left, leave a police station after being released in Ganzhou in southern China's Jiangxi Province. China Labor Watch says three activists who were arrested while investigating abuses at Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers last year were released from bail on Tuesday June 26, 2018, but questions remain about their ability to live and work freely. Gerry Shih, File AP Photo