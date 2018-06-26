Sentencing set for Texas ex-senator convicted of fraud

A former state senator in Texas is scheduled for sentencing after he was convicted earlier this year on 11 counts of money laundering and wire and securities fraud.
Democrat Carlos Uresti, who resigned from office last week, is set to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon in San Antonio.
Uresti was general counsel for FourWinds Logistics, a company that prosecutors say operated a Ponzi scheme against its investors. The fracking sand company went bankrupt in 2015.
In court filings, prosecutors say the court should demonstrate that "no one is above the law" and sentence Uresti to at least 17 ½ years in prison.
But Uresti's attorneys are seeking leniency, arguing that the 54-year-old Uresti "engaged in a lifetime of charity and civic work on a level that is almost breathtaking."
