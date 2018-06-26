Gubernatorial races top Colorado's mid-term primaries

The race to succeed Colorado's term-limited governor, Democrat John Hickenlooper, tops the state's mid-term primaries on Tuesday.
Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Jared Polis, generally offer stands on schools, health care and energy to the left of the centrist Hickenlooper. Republicans, including Treasurer Walker Stapleton, hope to take a governor's office they haven't held since 2007.
Republicans and Democrats offered starkly different post-Hickenlooper visions for Colorado's role — or resistance — in implementing Trump administration policies on immigration, the environment, taxes and health care.
