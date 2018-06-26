Developers buy former middle school with redevelopment plan

A former middle school in northeast Mississippi has a new owner.
The Commercial Dispatch reports that a developer closed on the $450,000 purchase of the former Lee Middle School on Friday. The Columbus Redevelopment Authority marketed the property on behalf of the city's school board.
Developers plan to use the main building as 24 one- and two-bedroom apartments, converting the cafeteria into a restaurant, the gymnasium into grocery store space and constructing more retail spaces and apartments at the site.
The building was formerly Lee High School and then a middle school, closing in 2011.
Developers hope to use historic preservation tax credits to subsidize redevelopment. State brownfield aid could pay to remove contaminants such as asbestos and lead paint.
Developers promise city officials not to build government-subsidized housing.
