This intersection near downtown will close for six months. Here's how you can learn more

Construction of a roundabout at Ninth Avenue East and 15th Street East in Bradenton will begin in a few weeks and the public is invited to get the full details at a public meeting on July 10.
The meeting is designed to be informative only and Florida Department of Transportation officials will be on hand to answer questions. There is no formal presentation planned.
The $2.1 million project, expected to take nine months to complete, is designed to make it quicker to get through an intersection where traffic frequently clogs the roadway. Drivers often sit through at least two light changes during peak traffic times.
The project is expected to shut down the intersection for six of the nine months of construction. It was initially scheduled to begin this spring but was delayed as more utility work was needed and will now begin toward the end of July.
Work also is expected from State Road 70 heading north to the Ninth Avenue and 15th Street intersection. Scope of work includes the roundabout, removing old asphalt, resurfacing, drainage improvements, sidewalk construction, highway lighting, new signage and pavement markings.
Work is expected to be completed by the spring of 2019.
The meeting will take place from 6-8 p.m. on July 10, at the Rogers Community United Methodist Church, 1100 15th St. E.
"FDOT will hold this meeting to give interested persons the opportunity to talk one-on-one with staff and make comments about the project," said JoAnn May, FDOT communications specialist, in a press release.
Anyone needing special accommodations due disabilities, to include translation services, can contact Cynthia Sykes at 863-519-2287 or email Cynthia.Sykes@dot.state.fl.us at least seven days prior to the meeting.
