Russia's World Cup fixer deals with scams and injuries

In this photo taken on Monday, May 21, 2018, Oleg Semyonov, a former senior member of the Spartak Moscow fan scene who now manages a legal advice helpline for fans, speaks to the Associated Press in Moscow, Russia. Oleg Semyonov is Russia's World Cup fixer. The call center he runs for fans is a hubbub of talk in several languages, resolving taxi scams, ticket fraud and even medical emergencies. "Fans from Tunisia, Morocco, Asian countries celebrate so emotionally on Manezh or Nikolskaya," he says, naming two locations where fans gather in central Moscow, "that they injure themselves. Tearing a meniscus or something like that. We help them get an ambulance and emergency care in hospital." Alexander Zemlianichenko AP Photo