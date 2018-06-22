Sales tax talks hit 'extreme deadlock' in Louisiana House

Lawmakers in the Louisiana House are disagreeing about fractions of a penny as they struggle to bridge the same divides that left them without a tax deal after two previous special sessions.
Republican House Speaker Taylor Barras said his chamber is "at an extreme deadlock," but that talks were continuing to break the stalemate in this third special session called by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
"I know there are a lot of conversations going on. Thank you for that," he said Friday on the House floor.
Steep budget cuts will hit college campuses, the TOPS tuition program, public safety services, district attorneys, sheriffs, state parks, state-run public schools and education programs in July if lawmakers don't agree to additional taxes. Louisiana's social services agency says the food stamp program will be eliminated.
"What we need is movement from the two corners," Barras told lawmakers Thursday night. "No one has budged in the last three days."
This special session, which must end June 27, centers on whether part of a 1 percent sales tax should be continued next month, when the state's sales tax rate is scheduled to drop from 5 percent to 4 percent. Renewal takes a two-thirds vote, requiring support from both Republicans and Democrats.
Edwards, House Democrats and moderate House Republicans want to renew half the sales tax, a proposal previously backed by the Senate but defeated in the House on Thursday. House Republican leaders are backing a 0.4 percent renewal rate.
Financially, the difference is 10 cents in sales tax charged for every $100 purchase — and $86 million for next year's budget. Philosophically, the difference might be even greater.
House GOP leaders say they're trying to contain government growth. The say they've compromised by moving from the no-tax stance of many members to first offering a 0.33 percent renewal rate in the last special session and a 0.4 percent renewal rate this time. They say Edwards and Democrats haven't budged.
The Democratic governor and supporters of the half-percent renewal rate say without that full amount, cuts across state government will be too deep and too damaging. They say people still will pay fewer taxes than they do now.
Democrats say they've already compromised by agreeing to sales taxes favored by Republicans, rather than income taxes.
The 0.5 percent renewal rate would raise the $506 million needed to fully finance the budget previously passed by lawmakers that takes hold in July. The 0.4 percent would raise more than $420 million.
Amid the gridlock in the House, Senate leaders started advancing a last-ditch method of raising revenue they hope they won't use.
With a 7-2 vote Friday, the Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs sent the full Senate legislation that would delay expiration of the full 1 percent sales tax for another year, to raise $905 million for next year's budget. The proposal is sponsored by Republican Senate President John Alario and Democratic Sen. J.P. Morrell. Disagreement already has emerged about the legislation's legality and the number of votes it would take to pass.
Frustration was evident.
Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, a Baton Rouge Democrat, told Barras before the House adjourned Thursday night: "I think we've pretty much wasted an entire day and we're running out of time."
