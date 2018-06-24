EXCHANGE: Elgin man not unhappy with life in tent city

In this 2018 photo, Doug Henke makes ramen noodles outside his shelter in Elgin's "tent city.", in Elgin, Ill. He keeps a fire to heat water for coffee and cooking and says there is an "artisanal spring" nearby with clean water. "I am not homeless. I am houseless." That's how Henke describes his life. Tent City has been around on and off for at least 15 years, its residents ranging from a handful in winter to up to 50 in summer. Henke is one of the few year-round residents. Daily Herald, via AP Rick West