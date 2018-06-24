Mississippi farming industry has challenges, opportunities

Mississippi's top industry is beset by challenges but ripe for growth — such is the state of farming today.
Agriculture is the top industry in Mississippi, employing close to a third of the state's workforce, directly or indirectly, according to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce.
Yet farmers have trouble finding workers.
Agriculture is a $7.6 billion industry in the state, stemming from the more than 35,000 farms that cover nearly 11 million acres. The average farm size is just under 300 acres.
Yet it's an industry with even greater potential.
"A dollar invested in agriculture turns over seven times in the economy versus manufacturing, for example, which I believe a dollar turns over four or five times," said state Rep. John Corley, R-Lumberton.
Andy Gipson, Mississippi's new agriculture and commerce commissioner, is taking a deeper look into that economy, visiting with farmers across the state to see what they are doing and learn about their needs and opportunities.
He wants to meet farmers face to face and talk about the industry, its challenges and opportunities for growth.
"Right now, we've been focusing on small farms," Gipson said on a recent tour of farms in Pearl River County. "I'm hear to listen. I'm hear to learn. I want to see what we can do to help."
The state's top products include poultry and eggs, forestry and soybeans, followed by cotton, corn and cattle.
Large farms need support, too, said Gipson, who left south Mississippi to visit with farmers in the northern part of the state and the Delta.
"We still have to have mass production to feed the world," he said.
Many of the state's largest farms are in the Delta, but farms of all sizes may be found throughout the state.
Smaller farms contribute a sizable portion, with products ranging from sweet potatoes and rice to seasonal fruits and vegetables.
"We don't want small farms to pass away," Gipson said. "That's what most of Mississippi is and has always been — small, family farms. We want to see it grow."
Although agriculture is the backbone of the state's economy, it's not without its challenges.
"We want Mississippi agriculture to grow and prosper," Gipson said. "I see our job at Agriculture and Commerce to be planting those seeds of opportunity and letting farmers, small farmers, grow agriculture."
Gipson was appointed April 2 by Gov. Phil Bryant after Bryant selected former commissioner Cindy Hyde-Smith to fill the remainder of the term of Sen. Thad Cochran, who retired April 1.
Corley represents Lamar and Pearl River counties, where a diverse range of farms may be found, but he, too, is a rancher and farmer, so he knows what challenges farmers face.
He said like many other industries, profit margins in agriculture are shrinking. One way to increase that margin is to increase the farm's acreage. While that may work in some areas, it's not always a solution in south Mississippi.
"In south Mississippi, while we're fairly rural, it's been growing in population and that puts a lot of pressure on farms not quite having the room to expand, but there's a lot of resources that we have of putting our acres to work for us," Corley said.
In addition, a lot of acreage is not utilized, often because the land was inherited by family members who do not live in the area or have a desire to farm.
"So it's not growing timber, it's not growing vegetables, it's not growing some of the major commodities either," Corley said. "We look at employing those acres just as we talk about unemployment rates and job creation.
"Putting those acres to work is creating a larger revenue for people living in south Mississippi as well as the commodities that blend in with the entire United States that are going to export markets around the world."
Farmers are getting more creative in finding ways to generate niche products or venues that help them improve their profit margins as well, Corley said.
"There's a great deal of opportunity for us to look at the acres we bought or our families have owned for generations to look at things a little differently and find our niches and get those acres in production," he said.
For example, Country Girls Creamery decided to stop selling milk wholesale and focus on providing fresh, local dairy products to consumers in south Mississippi and New Orleans.
The creamery also offers tours and special events to get people out to the farm, where they can see where milk comes from and how it is processed.
"And that's what people want," Gipson said. "They want to buy locally. They want to buy where they live. They want to know their farmers, know their food.
"I think the whole idea of (local products) is only going to increase."
Gipson said in the last 10 years, farmers markets have grown from around 20 to more than 90 statewide.
"It's growing exponentially," he said. "And it's only going to get bigger."
Agritourism is another avenue some farmers are using to increase revenue and educate people who have never been to a farm.
Kiahnell Smith, who owns Country Girls Creamery with his son, Butch, said he likes to call it agri-education, since some people who visit the dairy farm don't realize where milk comes from.
"They learn that milk doesn't come from a box they picked up at Kroger," Gipson agreed. "It's more than just tourism, it's the education that goes along with it.
"It's becoming a greater and greater opportunity as more and more people are living in urban areas and want to come see it, reconnect with the land. I think its' going to be huge."
Gipson said the state fair, held every October, is proof that people are interested in agriculture. He said it's the biggest event in the state, drawing around 600,000 people a year during the 10-day event in Jackson.
The state fair is where livestock and farm products are showcased with demonstrations and educational programs along with the food and fun.
"That says a lot about the importance of agriculture," he said.
To showcase Mississippi's products, the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce has been working on a new marketing program, Genuine MS, which will promote products grown, made, raised or crafted in Mississippi.
While the focus will be primarily on agriculture, the program also will feature other Mississippi-grown businesses. The program is expected to launch in early July.
Gipson, former representative for Rankin, Smith and Simpson counties, and his wife Leslie Gipson live on their cattle farm near Braxton in Simpson County with their four children: Joseph, Benjamin, Abigail and Sarah.
Leslie Gipson said she knows how important it is to support small farms as her grandfather lost his farm when she was young.
"But he didn't give up," she said. "He just kept going. And that's what farmers do. My heart is for small farms. It is very difficult to make a living as a farmer."
Gipson wants to address one challenge faced by farmers by increasing manpower invested in farming.
Creating an apprenticeship or mentorship program would help farmers with the labor they need while giving young people the opportunity to make a little money and learn from experienced farmers.
"There's a lot of the farm land that's out there owned by farmers getting ready to retire or can't do it any more," Gipson said. "Hopefully some of these young people will come up and carry it on."
Gipson thinks farming will teach them a strong work ethic, too.
"They've got to feed the cows every day," he said. "They are living things, growing things."
Even though farmers have told him they are having trouble finding workers, especially during harvest or production times, Gipson said he is meeting people who may not have grown up on a farm who have a desire to learn.
"I'm finding people whose lifelong dream is to farm," he said. "They may not have been raised on a farm, but they're smart young people who may not have the money to buy land yet."
Agencies like the Mississippi State University Extension Service and U.S. Department of Agriculture, which work jointly at the Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experimentation and Southern Horticultural Research stations in Poplarville, play equally important roles in the success of farming, Corley said.
They help farmers improve their products or production methods with their work.
"The bottom line is there are ways we can grow the markets in every corner of the state," he said. "We can explore and think about ways to market them and explore these many opportunities."
