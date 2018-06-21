Senate expected to vote on third budget bill

The Vermont Senate is expected to consider a third state budget bill in hopes of funding the state by the beginning of the new fiscal year on July 1.
The Senate is scheduled to meet Thursday, where it will consider a budget bill voted out of committee Wednesday.
The bill is likely to pass in the Democratically controlled Senate, but a third veto from Republican Gov. Phil Scott appears possible.
Scott vetoed the previous two budget bills because the Democratic leaders failed to sign onto his plan for property tax rates.
Scott wants to use one-time surplus money to hold the nonresidential rate at the previous year's level. Democratic leaders argue Scott's plan is fiscally irresponsible and that the money should be used to fund teacher pension liabilities.
Comments