Water official: Brown water safe to drink, but don't do it

The general manager of a Maine water district says the discolored brown water coming out of Waterville area facets is technically safe to drink, but he is not advocating for people to actually drink it.
Kennebec Water District General Manager Roger Crouse says that the murky tap water, related to a water main break, is not a risk to anyone's health. Crouse tells the Morning Sentinel that people shouldn't think water officials are advocating people drink the water, saying "why would you drink it? It's so discolored."
Crouse said Tuesday that the discoloration comes from stirred-up sediment.
Crouse says he believes the issue is mostly resolved, but there are still a few pockets of discoloration in the area.
