Xiaomi: A Chinese startup out to challenge Google, Amazon

In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, photo, People try out the Xiaomi latest smartphones on display at the Xiaomi store in Beijing, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Xiaomi, a Chinese startup that helped to pioneer the trend toward ultra-low-priced smartphones, is preparing for what would be the biggest initial public offering since e-commerce giant Alibaba's in 2014. The 8-year-old is a star among the Chinese unicorns, a term that refers to startup companies that are valued at more than $1 billion. It has a dedicated Chinese fan base and its media-savvy leader is an Asian celebrity. But it is untested outside the region. Andy Wong AP Photo