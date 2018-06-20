Riversong Apartment Homes on the Riverwalk sell for $33 million

Riversong Apartment Homes has been sold for $33 million, the latest in a growing list of Bradenton-area apartment complexes that have been snapped up by out-of-state investors.
Riversong is located on 3.5 acres at 606 3rd Ave. W, and fronts onto the Bradenton Riverwalk. The complex has 179 units, next door to the Manatee Players Performing Arts Center.
Seller was BW Riversong LLC of New York. The new owners are Bradenton Riversong Multifamily DST of Oak Brook, Ill., according to the Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court's Office.
Riversong previously sold for $31.5 million on July 21, 2015, according to the Manatee County Property Appraiser web site.
Rents for a one-bedroom apartment start at $1,200 a month. Two-bedroom units start at $1,625 according to apartments.com.
The Bradenton Herald was unable to immediately reach the new owners for comment on their plans for Riversong Apartment Homes.
During the past year, investors also snapped up:
▪ The 900-unit waterfront Carlton Arms of Bradenton, 5200 Riverfront Drive, for $110.5 million.
▪ The 360-unit Echo Lake Apartments at Lakewood Ranch, 11502 Echo Lake Circle, for $76 million.
▪ The 376-unit Champions Walk apartment complex, 4148 53rd Ave. W., for $58 million.
▪ The 264-unit Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch, 11140 Lost Creek Terrace, for $50.5 million.
▪ The 259-unit Gates of Bradenton apartment complex, 4515 26th St. W., for $24.5 million
▪ The 103-unit Bradenton Reserve Apartments, 6050 34th St. W., for $19 million.
▪ The 152-unit Preserve at Manatee Bay, 5901 28th Ave. W., for $18.75 million.
▪ The 196-unit Palmetto Trace Apartments at 708 Second Ave. E., for $18.7 million.
▪ The 178-unit River Trace Apartments, River Trace Circle, for $15,949,500.
▪ The 254-unit Avalon Square Apartment Homes, at 3506 14th St. W., for $11,988,000.
Comments