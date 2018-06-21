New downtown coffee shop will help link Riverwalk and Village of the Arts

Lauri Contarino (left) an Erica McCreadie are set to open Tellers, their co-owned coffee shop on the south side of the Bakker Building, which used to be a Bank of America branch, Monday, June 25. Service will be primarily focused on quick to-go orders, just like in larger cities across the world, from a retrofitted bank teller window. Ryan Callihan rcallihan@bradenton.com