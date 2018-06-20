JoJo's Tastes of Chicago in Bradenton offers famous pizza with 'authentic taste'

When Joey Kielbasa decided to uproot himself from the city of Melbourne on the east coast of Florida and restart his pizza business, it wasn't by accident.
A Chicago native, Kielbasa, figured it was time to get to the side of the state where customers are familiar with what he cooks up in the kitchen — Chicago-style pizza based on secret family recipes.
JoJo's Tastes of Chicago opened at 5627 14th St. W. in Bradenton in mid-April, and has won over many customers searching for authentic pies since then.
"The response so far has been excellent. We do lots of social media targeting Chicago people, and most of our customers have found out about us that way," Kielbasa said.
The good news for Kielbasa is that his bet paid off. According to the Chicago Tribune, the Tampa Bay area is filled with Chicago transplants.
The most recent county-to-county migration data from the U.S. census shows that 743 people moved to Manatee County from Cook County, Ill., where Chicago is located, from 1995 to 2000. Kielbasa predicts that the explanation is as simple as Midwesterners just following the highway.
"People from the East Coast tend to get on I-95 and just ride it down into places like Fort Lauderdale or Miami, but when you're coming from the Midwest, you take I-75 and end up in this area," he explained.
Kielbasa wants to make their relocation as welcoming as possible. That's why his rolls, Italian beef, Vienna beef hot dogs and Polish sausage all come from his hometown. He also said that the signature deep-dish, stuffed crust pizza is just like Lou Malnati's, a famous Chicago restaurant that claims to serve the best pizza in the city.
"The flavor is authentic Chicago, but the secret lies in our pizza sauce and buttery crust," Kielbasa teased.
Other menu items at JoJo's include thin-crust, New York-style pizza, calzones, pasta, wings and a variety of sandwiches. Pizza prices range from about $9 for a small 12" thing-crust pizza to about $22 for a large 18" pizza with specialty toppings. JoJo's also serves pizza by the slice.
While the restaurant has been a local hit, Kielbasa pointed out that customers should be warned that there's limited seating inside. There are a handful of small tables and about 10 available seats.
"We sometimes have entire families come in looking to eat-in. We're more about pickup and delivery," said Kielbasa.
JoJo's delivers for a flat fee of $2.75 within a 5-mile radius. Online ordering is also available on the pizzeria's website. Pizza is also available by the slice and there are daily specials, including an everyday two slices of pizza and a soda for $5.95 deal.
The pizzeria is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. JoJo's is closed Monday. For more information, call (941) 758-4000 or visit JoJosTastesOfChicago.com.
