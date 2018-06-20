Investigation continues into Bismarck restaurant complex

Police say they're continuing their investigation into a collection of restaurants in downtown Bismarck that have recently closed.
Officers searched the complex in April looking for controlled substances and signs of drug trafficking. No arrests have been made. But, Sgt. Mike Bolme says he anticipates charges in the future.
All business owners officially closed their restaurants Sunday. The Bismarck Tribune says the space that housed six restaurants and bars and entertainment venues is on the market for $4.5 million.
The owners posted on Facebook that recent false allegations forced the closure.
