NOT REAL NEWS: Erupting Hawaii volcano not raining gemstones

FILE - In this July 7, 2014, file photo, people sunbathe at Papakolea green sand beach near Ocean View, Hawaii. The Associated Press has found that stories circulating on the internet that the ongoing eruption of the Kilauea volcano in Hawaii is causing crystals to rain from the sky are untrue. While olivine is a common mineral in Hawaiian lava, and it is embedded inside the lava that has been bursting out of fissures near the Kilauea volcano, sizeable rocks of actual olivine “gems” are not showering down, scientists say. Marco Garcia, File AP Photo