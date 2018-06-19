This Bradenton grocery store is becoming 'more modern.' But first it has to close

A local grocery store has begun a remodeling process that will force it to close its doors for five weeks at the end of August.
An employee at the 4705 Cortez Road ALDI confirmed that the store is being renovated and will need to close in the coming months to complete the process. The upgrades are in line with the company's $1.6 billion investment in remodeling store floor plans across the nation.
A sign attached to a chain link fence in the parking lot reads "We are under construction. Sorry for the inconvenience." In February 2017, ALDI announced the initiative to redesign and expand more than 1,300 U.S. stores by 2020.
"The new ALDI store look delivers on its customers' desire for a modern and convenient shopping experience with a focus on fresh items, including more robust produce, dairy and bakery sections," the press release said at the time.
ALDI typically carries ALDI-exclusive brands and only select name-brand products. Due to this, ALDI stores tend to be smaller than their competitors such as Publix and Winn-Dixie. CEO Jason Hart said an increase in offerings is one of the reasons the chain has decided to upgrade some of its stores.
"We're continuing to expand our fresh offerings, which means we need to provide more space for produce, meat and bakery items," Hart said in a release.
Rearrangements are already underway at the ALDI grocery store on Cortez. It will remain open for business until the end of August when it will close for about five weeks to complete the construction process. More information will be available at that time.
Founded in 1961, ALDI now operates more than 1,600 stores in 35 states nationwide. The chain is known for its "no-frills" shopping experience that skips the extras in order to pass down savings onto the customer.
Including the soon-to-be-remodeled store, there are three ALDI locations in Manatee County, 605 10th St. E. in Palmetto and 4523 53rd Ave. E. in Bradenton. The ALDI on Cortez is the oldest of the three stores.
There has been no word on whether other local ALDI locations will also be revamped. For more information, visit aldi.us.
