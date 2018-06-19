Dirty dining: A dozen Manatee restaurants cited by restaurant inspectors

A dozen Manatee County restaurants were cited by inspector's for unhealthy conditions in this week's inspections report. Issues ranged from mold in ice machines to servers handling food with dirty hands and various temperature issues.
Alvarez Mexican Restaurant, 1431 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine, according to an inspector.
River Strand Golf and Country Club, 7155 Grand Estuary Trail, Bradenton
- Cooked sausage that was cooked the day before had not cooled from 135 degrees to 41 degrees within 6 hours, an inspector said. The sausage had been cooled overnight in a container that was deeper than 4 inches. A stop sale was issued on the sausage.
- Raw shrimp was cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
King's Wok, 6210 U.S. Highway 301 N., Ellenton
- All of the products in one walk-in cooler were cold held at greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. The ambient air thermometer was not accurate within 3 degrees.
- There was no proof of required state-approved employee training available for a cook.
Sonic Drive-In, 8803 US Highway 301 N., Parrish
- An inspector said chili was hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees. A manager discarded the product.
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine.
Captain Brian's Seafood Market, 8421 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
- Cream, whole milk, coleslaw and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.
- Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food. An inspector observed raw eggs above crab claws. The issue was corrected on-site.
- Multiple servers were seen handling dirty dishes and then clean ones without washing their hands first, according to an inspector.
- A certified food manager lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food.
- The manager lacked proof of food manager certification.
Ramada by Wyndham Sarasota, 7150 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
- Butter, milk, waffle batter and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, an inspector said.
A certified food manager lacked knowledge of foodborne illnesses and symptoms that would prevent an employee from working with food.
The Wicked Taco Cantina, 101 Seventh St. N., Bradenton Beach
- According to an inspector, shrimp, cheesecake and chicken were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued and the product was thrown away.
- An employee was seen handling dirty dishes and then clean ones without washing their hands.
- Raw ground pork and raw fish were not properly separated from each other in a holding unit, an inspector said. The meats were reorganized.
Nam Fong, 653 Cortez Road, Bradenton
- Raw animal food was stored over ready-to-eat food. Raw shelled eggs were stored directly over spring onions, an inspector said.
- A server handled soiled dishes or utensils and then clean ones without washing their hands.
Caddyshak Sports Bar & Grille, 6600 River Club Blvd., Bradenton
- Sliced ham, sliced turkey and sliced cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector.
- An inspector said that the restaurant’s storage of a toxic substance on the microwave had potential for cross contamination. The issue was corrected on-site.
- Cut melon and cooked pasta were stored for more than 24 hours without being properly date marked.
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant, 1833 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton
- Refried beans and cut leafy greens that had been prepared the day before had not cooled from 135 degrees to 41 degrees within 6 hours. A stop sale was issued on the affected products.
- Reheated beef had not reached a temperature of 165 degrees within 2 hours, according to an inspector. The issue was corrected.
Tequilas Restaurant, 639 10th St. E., Palmetto
- House-made salsa was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector.
- Raw animal food was stored over cooked food. An inspector observed raw chicken stored above cooked beef and shrimp.
- Cooked beef, beans and bulk prepped items were store more than 24 hours without proper date marking.
La Familia Mexican Food, 602 10th St. W., Palmetto
- An inspector observed rice that was hot held at less than 135 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- There was no probe thermometer for measuring the temperature of food products.
Editor's Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, reports are a "snapshot" of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and "high-risk" establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to re-open, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed via this link.
