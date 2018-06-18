Man will admit to impersonating general for helicopter ride

FILE - This undated file mug shot provided by the Wake City-County Bureau of Identification shows Christian Desgroux, 57, who's accused of pretending to be a U.S. Army general when he landed a chartered helicopter at a technology company in North Carolina in November 2017. His defense attorney, Andrew McCoppin, wrote in a court filing Thursday, June 14, 2018 that his client plans to plead guilty and he won’t object to a conclusion that he was sane at the time of the crime. (Wake City-County Bureau of Identification via AP, File)