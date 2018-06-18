USF Sarasota Manatee plans to expand dining facility, consolidate hospitality program

Looking to the future of its hospitality and tourism leadership program, the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee will be expanding its dining facility and adding 85 seats, Dean Patrick J. Moreo announced Monday.
Start of construction on the $2.5 million expansion is expected in September, he said, following his announcement at the Manatee County Tourist Development Council meeting.
USF Sarasota-Manatee launched its hospitality program 15 years ago to meet the needs of the area's dominant industry, tourism.
Students from the USF College of Hospitality and Tourism Leadership will operate the bistro, which will have 50 additional seats in the dining room and 35 in the demonstration lab.
USF Sarasota Manatee, which opened the culinary innovation lab on Main Street in Lakewood Ranch in 2014, will be able to consolidate its operation on the south Manatee County campus, probably by about September of 2019.
Lakewood Ranch has been good to USF Sarasota-Manatee, Moreo said, adding that he hopes to be able to continue offering some programs there after the consolidation.
"We will be breaking down a wall to add the 6,500-square-foot addition," he said.
Although USF Sarasota-Manatee has money budgeted for construction, it still needs to find money to equip the proposed facility, Moreo said.
Elliott Falcione, executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the USF Sarasota-Manatee hospitality program is crucial to the area's tourist economy.
Area businesses should take advantage of the college's internship program, and work to keep the rising hospitality students in the local area, Falcione said.
"I am so happy we have slow, four-corners-of-the-county growth. We are doing pretty good right now, but tougher times are coming," Falcione said of the nature of a changing economy and competition from other regional tourism players.
Anna Maria Island and Longboat Key will continue to attract visitors, but the islands are built out, making it more important to diversify the area's tourism, he said.
With that in mind, the tourist development council voted to award $150,000 to Realize Bradenton for the Art Walk program. The money would be spent for new artwork and signage along the Bradenton Riverwalk and urban core.
The one-time expenditure would help showcase arts and culture in the Bradenton area, and diversify community offerings.
"The work that has been done with the waterfront and the Village of the Arts adds a great deal to the character and the experience. It's a great thing for the entire community," said Ed Chiles, a tourist development council member and island restaurateur.
The tourist development board also voted to amend the tourist development tax plan and agreement with the city of Bradenton for the Pittsburgh Pirates Spring Training facility.
Under the agreement, Manatee County Government reimburses the Ccty of Bradenton for debt service for LECOM Park for up to $400,000 a year. In addition, the city pays property tax on Pirates City, and is reimbursed by Manatee County with general funds. Last year the taxes were $46,000.
Under the amendment approved Monday, reimbursement to the city of Bradenton would be increased to $450,000.
The expenditures for Realize Bradenton and for the city of Bradenton will require approval of the Manatee County Commission.
