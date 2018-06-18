With cuts near, Edwards says: 'Time for solutions is now'

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at the opening of a special legislative session in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, June 18, 2018. Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, back right, and House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, look on. With time running out before hundreds of millions in cuts take hold, Louisiana lawmakers take one more stab at raising money for next year's budget, returning Monday for their fourth legislative session this year. Edwards called the House and Senate back to Baton Rouge for their 10th legislative session since the term began in 2016, with frustration mounting that the "fiscal cliff" is only two weeks away and attempts to reach a deal have repeatedly cratered. Gerald Herbert, Pool AP Photo