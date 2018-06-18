Recent developments surrounding the South China Sea

Demonstrators continue to protest China over its coast guards' alleged seizure of fish caught by Filipino fishermen near the contested Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea Thursday, June 14, 2018 by the baywalk in Manila, Philippines. The protesters denounced China's recent alleged harassment and assailed President Rodrigo Duterte for his "sheer neglect to assert our legal and historic claim" in the South China Sea. Bullit Marquez AP Photo