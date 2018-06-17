Wisconsin group aims to promote integrity in government

A nonpartisan organization that recently launched in La Crosse is looking to promote ethical leadership among elected officials.
The La Crosse Tribune reports that the idea for the nonprofit organization, LeaderEthics-Wisconsin, developed from conversations the group's executive director, Lee Rasch, had with community leaders after he retired as president of Western Technical College.
Rasch says the need for such a group is apparent "when you think of Gallup studies that show our trust in government is arguably at an all-time low."
The nonprofit won't be accepting donations, and will instead run entirely on the $25 annual membership dues and the efforts of volunteers. Members will receive regular newsletters that'll detail examples of ethical leadership on the part of elected officials and instances of questionable performance.
