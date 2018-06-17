Sequel to trial that snagged ex-NY governor's aide begins

FILE- In this Sept. 22, 2016, file photo, Buffalo, N.Y., developer Louis Ciminelli leaves U.S. District Court in Buffalo. Ciminelli, along with several construction company executives and a former president of the State University of New York's Polytechnic Institute, are set to stand trial on charges that they rigged bids in an upstate New York development plan known as the Buffalo Billion. Carolyn Thompson, File AP Photo