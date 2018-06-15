Allegiant cancels more Florida flights because of plane shortage. Here's the list of cancellations.

Allegiant announced on Friday the cancellations of two more flights out of St. Petersburg Clearwater International Airport.

According to a travel advisory, flights 940 and 941 to and from Ogdensburg, New York, have been canceled for June 22.

The cancellations join two dozen others across Florida as the airline awaits a delayed shipment of planes from its manufacturer, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Allegiant is replacing its fleet of McDonnell-Douglas MD-80 aircraft with Airbus A320 models, according to the Orlando Sentinel. The transition is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

As of Friday, Sarasota Bradenton International Airport has not been affected.

An updated list of Florida flight cancellations can be found below:

June 15

Flight 696 from Sanford, FL to Knoxville, TN

Flight 697 from Knoxville, TN to Sanford, FL

Flight 706 from Sanford, FL to Greensboro, NC

Flight 707 from Greensboro, NC to Sanford, FL

Flight 860 from St. Petersburg, FL to Lexington, KY

Flight 861 from Lexington, KY to St. Petersburg, FL

Flight 884 from St. Petersburg, FL to Tulsa, OK

Flight 885 from Tulsa, OK to St. Petersburg, FL

Flight 1670 from Punta Gorda, FL to Rockford, IL

Flight 1671 from Rockford, IL to Punta Gorda, FL

Flight 1700 from Fort Lauderdale, FL to Plattsburgh, NY

Flight 1701 from Plattsburgh, NY to Fort Lauderdale, FL

June 16

Flight 824 from St. Petersburg, FL to Des Moines, IA

Flight 825 from Des Moines, IA to St. Petersburg, FL

Flight 866 from St. Petersburg, FL to Pittsburgh, PA

Flight 867 from Pittsburgh, PA to St. Petersburg, FL

Flight 882 from St. Petersburg, FL to Grand Rapids, MI

Flight 883 from Grand Rapids, MI to St. Petersburg, FL

Flight 926 from St. Petersburg, FL to Providence, RI

Flight 927 from Providence, RI to St. Petersburg, FL

June 21

Flight 814 from St. Petersburg, FL to Raleigh Durham, NC

Flight 815 from Raleigh Durham, NC to St. Petersburg, FL

Flight 860 from St. Petersburg, FL to Lexington, KY

Flight 861 from Lexington, KY to St. Petersburg, FL





June 22

Flight 940 from St. Petersburg, FL to Ogdensburg, NY

Flight 941 from Ogdensburg, NY to St. Petersburg, FL

