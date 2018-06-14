Business

Pilot, passenger uninjured in small plane crash in Cheyenne

The Associated Press

June 14, 2018 11:00 PM

CHEYENNE, Wyo.

A pilot and his passenger escaped injury when they crash-landed a small airplane in a field in Cheyenne.

Tim Barth, aviation director at the Cheyenne Regional Airport, tells The Wyoming Tribune Eagle the pilot had recently bought the fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft and was getting ready to land Thursday when "the engine just quit on him."

Barth says the pilot did the best he could by finding a large, flat field on which to land. Investigators have not released the name of the pilot or his passenger.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.

