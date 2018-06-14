Trump approves plan to impose tough China tariffs

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump China's President Xi Jinping arrive for the state dinner with the first ladies at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Trump is closing in on a decision to impose punishing tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods as early as June 15, a move that could put his trade policies on a collision course with his push to rid the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons. Trump has long vowed to fulfill his campaign pledge to clamp down on what he considers unfair Chinese trading practices. But his calls for about $50 billion in tariffs could complicate his efforts to maintain China's support in his negotiations with North Korea. Pool Photo via AP, File Thomas Peter