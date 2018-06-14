Allegiant cancels dozens of flights across Florida. See if yours is on the list

Allegiant Air canceled 24 flights to and from Florida in the coming days as it awaits the arrival of new planes.

Cancellations include arrivals and departures from St. Petersburg, Sanford, Fort Lauderdale and Punta Gorda.

Flights from Sarasota Bradenton International Airport have not been affected, airport president and CEO Rick Piccolo said in an email to the Bradenton Herald.

The airline faces a shortage of planes due to a delay in shipment from its manufacturer, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that the airline is replacing its McDonnell-Douglas MD-80 fleet with Airbus A320 models. The transition is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

The following flights have been canceled:

June 15

Flight 696 from Sanford, FL to Knoxville, TN

Flight 697 from Knoxville, TN to Sanford, FL

Flight 706 from Sanford, FL to Greensboro, NC

Flight 707 from Greensboro, NC to Sanford, FL

Flight 860 from St. Petersburg, FL to Lexington, KY

Flight 861 from Lexington, KY to St. Petersburg, FL

Flight 884 from St. Petersburg, FL to Tulsa, OK

Flight 885 from Tulsa, OK to St. Petersburg, FL

Flight 1670 from Punta Gorda, FL to Rockford, IL

Flight 1671 from Rockford, IL to Punta Gorda, FL

Flight 1700 from Fort Lauderdale, FL to Plattsburgh, NY

Flight 1701 from Plattsburgh, NY to Fort Lauderdale, FL

June 16

Flight 824 from St. Petersburg, FL to Des Moines, IA

Flight 825 from Des Moines, IA to St. Petersburg, FL

Flight 866 from St. Petersburg, FL to Pittsburgh, PA

Flight 867 from Pittsburgh, PA to St. Petersburg, FL

Flight 882 from St. Petersburg, FL to Grand Rapids, MI

Flight 883 from Grand Rapids, MI to St. Petersburg, FL

Flight 926 from St. Petersburg, FL to Providence, RI

Flight 927 from Providence, RI to St. Petersburg, FL

June 21

Flight 814 from St. Petersburg, FL to Raleigh Durham, NC

Flight 815 from Raleigh Durham, NC to St. Petersburg, FL

Flight 860 from St. Petersburg, FL to Lexington, KY

Flight 861 from Lexington, KY to St. Petersburg, FL

Follow Emily Wunderlich on Twitter @EmilyWunderlich.