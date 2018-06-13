These two Bradenton properties sold for more than $20 million each. A third sale topped $10M.

Investors' ravenous appetite for multi-family housing complexes in the Bradenton seems insatiable.
Selling most recently is the 259-unit Gates of Bradenton apartment complex for $24.5 million, according to the Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court's Office.
Buyer JRM Bradenton 2 LLC of Norfolk, Va., renamed the apartment complex Sarasota South. The apartments are located at 4515 26th St. W.
Sarasota South opened in 1975 and most recently sold for $20.5 million in March 2016, according to the Manatee County Property Appraiser's Office.
Calls to the new owners for comment on their plans for the apartment complex were referred to Priderock Capital Partners of West Palm Beach. The company did not immediately return a phone call.
Also selling recently was the 266-unit manufactured home community Plantation Grove, located at 4801 Ninth St. E.
CP I/LC Plantation Owners of Washington, D.C., bought Plantation Grove for $21.6 million. The seller was listed as Plantation Groves LTD of Sarasota.
Until the June 6 sale, Plantation Grove had the same owner since 1984, when the 55-plus community sold for $879,200, according to the property appraiser's office.
"This is the best park in town," park manager Almeda Sheffield said. "The people who come here stay here."
Amenities at Plantation Grove include a pool, shuffleboard, clubhouse, library, billiards room and more.
In addition, a third notable sale was reported this week by the Manatee County Clerk's Office: NDC Construction Company of Bradenton purchased seven parcels from Manatee County Rural Health Services for $10,190,000.
NDC president Ron Allen was not available Wednesday to discuss his company's plans for the new parcels. The parcels are scattered across Manatee County.
During the past year, other multi-family housing sales have included:
▪The 900-unit waterfront complex Carlton Arms of Bradenton, 5200 Riverfront Dr., sold for $110.5 million.
▪ The 360-unit Echo Lake Apartments at Lakewood Ranch, 11502 Echo Lake Circle, sold for more than $76 million.
▪ The 376-unit Champions Walk apartment complex, 4148 53rd Ave. W., sold for $58 million.
▪ The 264-unit Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch, 11140 Lost Creek Terrace, sold for $50.5 million.
▪ The 103-unit Bradenton Reserve Apartments, 6050 34th St. W., sold for $19 million.
▪ The 152-unit Preserve at Manatee Bay, 5901 28th Ave. W., sold for $18.75 million.
▪ The 196-unit Palmetto Trace Apartments at 708 Second Ave. E., sold for $18.7 million.
▪ The 178-unit River Trace Apartments, River Trace Circle, sold for $15,949,500.
▪ The 254-unit Avalon Square Apartment Homes, at 3506 14th St. W., sold for $11,988,000.
Comments