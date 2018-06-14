Dirty dining: Bradenton restaurant, food truck temporarily shut down because of violations

A Bradenton Japanese restaurant and a barbecue food truck were temporarily shut down by inspectors.
Other Manatee County restaurants were cited for the presence of roaches and flies in this week's inspections report.
Migi Sushi Restaurant, 4420 S.R. 64 E., Bradenton
- An inspector temporarily shut down the restaurant after finding a dead rodent stuck to a glue trap in the restaurant's dry storage area.
- More than 75 rodent droppings were found in the restaurant, according to an inspector.
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance around soda dispensing nozzles.
- The restaurant reopened the day after the initial inspection.
Bigg Dogg BBQ, 6132 15th St. E., Bradenton
- An inspector shut down the food truck for part of the day after finding the establishment was operating without potable running water. An inspector said the operator wasn't able to produce running water at the sink at the time of the inspection. Bigg Dogg BBQ was allowed to reopen after obtaining bottled water to fill the water tank.
- An employee began working with food without first washing their hands.
- Cooked brisket was hot held at less than 135 degrees, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.
- The certified food manager lacked knowledge of which foodborne illnesses and symptoms would prevent someone from working with food.
- The manager lacked proof of food manager certification, according to an inspector.
- Required employee training was provided by an unapproved provider.
Cody's Original Roadhouse, 895 Cortez Road, Bradenton
- One live roach was found in the water heater room and there were roach droppings near the electrical box, an inspector said. An operator discarded the roach.
- An inspector observed a dishwasher handling dirty dishes and then clean ones without washing their hands first. The issue was corrected on-site.
- A server was seen washing their hands with cold water, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.
- Blue cheese, provolone cheese, sour cream and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued on the affected foods.
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine, according to the inspector.
D. Americo's Pizzeria, 812 62nd St. Circle E. #102, Bradenton
- Between 10 and 20 flies were found in the rear kitchen area, according to an inspector. The operator stated that the restaurant had scheduled a pest control visit for the upcoming weekend.
- A pesticide-emitting strep was found in the food prep area.
- There was no probe thermometer in the restaurant to measure food temperature.
IHOP (or ... IHOb?), 6320 S.R. 64 E., Bradenton
- Between 10 and 20 flies were found in the restaurant's dry storage area near the soda system, according to an inspector.
Culver's, 2605 University Parkway, Sarasota
- Raw beef patties were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken, according to an inspector.
- The ice chute on the drink machine had a build up of mold-like substance/slime. The issue was corrected on-site.
- The certified food manager lacked knowledge of which foodborne illnesses and symptoms would prevent someone from working with food.
Fuzzy's Taco Shop, 2515 University Parkway #101, Bradenton
- An inspector saw an employee begin working with food without washing their hands first.
- A cook cracked two eggs and then obtained flour tortillas without switching gloves, according to an inspector. The issue was corrected on-site.
- Sour cream and mozzarella cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector.
- Cooked beef was hot held at temperatures lower than 135 degrees.
- The restaurant did not have a probe thermometer to measure the temperature of food products, an inspector said.
McDonald's, 8494 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota
- Butter was held at room temperature. Corrective action was taken.
Wings 'N Things, 7640 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota
- Two dead roaches were found in the employee bathroom.
- Sliced tomatoes, cut lettuce, hard-boiled eggs and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector.
- The certified food manager lacked knowledge of which foodborne illnesses and symptoms would prevent someone from working with food.
- There was no proof of required state-approved training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.
- Coleslaw that was prepared more than 24 hours ago had not been properly date marked.
Connection Cafe, 1207 Third Ave. W., Bradenton
- Potato salad, coleslaw, ham and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. A stop sale was issued on the affected foods.
Culver's, 4714 S.R. 64 E., Bradenton
- Laundry detergent was stored on a shelf next to single-service items.
Bad Ass Cafe, 312 12th St. W., Bradenton
- An employee failed to wash their hands before changing gloves, according to an inspector.
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance inside the ice bin.
- A bottle of Windex was stored near condiments at the bar, an inspector said.
Editor's Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, reports are a "snapshot" of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and "high-risk" establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to re-open, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed via this link.
