WNBA should play game as part of Hall of Fame weekend

FILE - In this Saturday, June 9, 2018, file photo, Chamique Holdsclaw speaks as her former assistant coach at Tennessee, Mickie DeMoss, listens during induction ceremonies at the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tenn. The hall and the WNBA are trying to think outside of the box to help generate more interest in the sport. Playing a regular season WNBA game in Knoxville, Tennessee as part of Hall of Fame weekend would certainly be a win-win situation for both entities. "It is an interesting concept and something worthy of discussion as we are continually looking for new and innovative ways to grow our fan base and build our brand," WNBA President Lisa Borders told The Associated Press. Wade Payne, File AP Photo