4 years later, graft taints 10 Brazilian World Cup stadiums

FILE - In this July 13, 2014 file photo, fireworks explode over the Maracana Stadium after the World Cup final match between Germany and Argentina at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Four years after the World Cup, Brazil’s massive corruption probes have cleared only two of the 12 stadiums. Former governor Sergio Cabral has been arrested for embezzling public funds originally designated for construction. One of those was the renovation of the 79,000-seat stadium in Rio de Janeiro used for the World Cup final. Themba Hadebe, File AP Photo