Violent protests again draw attention to Portland, Oregon

Mack Stilson, left, plays his mandolin and Victor Reuther, right, plays his guitar in a park in Portland, Ore., as they practice for an upcoming bluegrass gig during their lunch hour on June 7, 2018. Stilson and Reuther, both Portland residents, say they are proud of the city's reputation for activism but they are concerned about dueling demonstrations that have turned violent in the past year in downtown Portland. A right-wing group called Patriot Prayer and self-described left-wing anti-fascists clashed in the streets on June 3, in some cases drawing blood, and police made four arrests. Gillian Flaccus AP Photo