Nebraska tax credit program sees decline in use

Demand for a Nebraska tax credit program has dwindled ever since the initiative was implemented three years ago.
State officials are hoping to pique interest by holding promotional tours to showcase restoration projects that have been funded with the Nebraska Historic Tax Credits program.
The Grand Island Independent reports that the Nebraska State Historical Society and the State Historic Preservation Office took a tour Thursday of a Grand Island courtroom, where the ornate ceiling was restored through the program.
Jill Dolberg is the historical society's deputy state historic preservation officer. She says some of the most common projects are restoring courthouses.
The program provides a 20 percent state tax credit for eligible projects, which municipalities can sell to receive cash.
The Legislature allocates $15 million for the program, but only $9 million was used last year.
Comments