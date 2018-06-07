This Bradenton bar and grill is closing. Friday is your last chance to visit.

After nearly five years at its 3561 53rd Ave. W. location, Evie's Tavern & Grill will close Friday, the company confirmed.
Michael Evanoff, the restaurant's owner, has decided not to renew the lease in the Benderson Development-owned plaza, an employee said. Evanoff is traveling overseas and could not be reached for comment.
Evie's Tavern is a Sarasota-based company with various business ventures throughout Manatee and Sarasota counties. Before the restaurant opened in 2013, Evanoff told the Bradenton Herald that it would appeal to families and students at schools in the area.
One of the popular draws for the Tavern was its daily specials, including $5 burgers on Thursdays, 69-cent wings on Tuesdays and an extended happy hour.
The Evie's Tavern locations in Ellenton and south Manatee remain open for business. For more information, visit eviesonline.com.
