Super-heated growth has Parrish scrambling. Here's how it will protect residents.

Super-heated growth has Parrish firefighters scrambling The Parrish Fire District, serving a 97-square-mile area, is moving quickly to meet the challenge of rampaging growth with plans to build four new fire stations and the creation of a reserve program to supply its staffing needs. James A. Jones Jr. ×

SHARE COPY LINK The Parrish Fire District, serving a 97-square-mile area, is moving quickly to meet the challenge of rampaging growth with plans to build four new fire stations and the creation of a reserve program to supply its staffing needs. James A. Jones Jr.