The Latest: Putin: Russia won't pull all troops from Syria

A journalist watches as Russian President Vladimir Putin talks during his annual call-in show in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 7, 2018. Putin says he's confident of Russia's long-term economic growth. Speaking at the opening of his annual call-in television show, Putin said on Thursday that Russia's gross domestic product is currently 1.5 percent higher than a year ago. He described it as modest but said he is confident that future "growth is guaranteed." Pavel Golovkin AP Photo