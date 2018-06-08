Even more dirty dining: Flies, roaches result in citations for Bradenton-area restaurants

Inspectors found roaches and flies at several Manatee County restaurants, including more than 100 flies near beer taps at a Bradenton pizzeria.

1000 Degrees Pizza, 6220 14th St. W., Bradenton

An inspector observed more than 100 small flies near self-service beer taps in the dining area.

Proof of required state-approved employing training was not available for one employee.

Burger King, 2419 Cortez Road, Bradenton

Three dead roaches were found under a trap dated August 31st, 2017 in an electrical cabinet. An inspector also found three dead roaches near the ice machine. Corrective action was taken.

Anna Maria Oyster Bar, 6696 Cortez Road, Bradenton

An inspector said 13 flies were found in the kitchen area.

A container of raw fish was stored over a container of vegetables inside a cooler.

Bradenton Country Club, 4646 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton

Crab meat, shucked oysters, beef and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. A stop sale was issued on affected foods.

Raw animal food was stored in the same container as ready-to-eat food, an inspector said. There was a container of raw chicken and a pack of hot dogs stored inside the same container. Corrective action was taken.

Raw beef was stored over a case of corn inside a freezer. Corrective action was taken.

An inspector observed an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the ice machine.

Raw chicken and beef were not properly separated based upon minimum cooking temperature in a cooler. The issue was corrected on-site.

Bradenton Country Club Pool Cafe, 4646 Ninth Ave. W., Bradenton

Cases of breaded raw grouper fingers were stored over candy bars inside of a freezer. The issue was corrected on-site.

Tacos La Pasadita, 10816 U.S. Highway 41 N., Palmetto

Cut leafy greens and sliced tomatoes were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 4301 Cortez Road, Bradenton

Raw beef, chicken and fish were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.

A water filter in the ice machine that should be changed every 12 months was last changed September 2016.

Subway, 8408 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota

Cut tomatoes, fried egg whites, chicken breasts and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector.

Chick-Fil-A, 4573 14th St. W., Bradenton

Whole milk, southwest corn, blue cheese and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector.

A manager lacked proof of food manager certification.

Michelangelo, 11517 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch

An inspector observed four pizzas stored without time or temperature control at various temperatures. A manager said the pizzas were prepared within the hour and placed under refrigeration.

There was no proof of food handler training for a line cook hired in February, according to an inspector.

First Watch, 8306 Market St., Bradenton

An employee handled dirty dishes and then clean ones without washing their hands first, according to an inspector.

Fruit and chicken salad were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Top China, 3558 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton

Cut cabbage was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.

Trays of raw chicken were stored over bags of crab sticks. The issue was corrected on-site.

Jimmy John's, 1001 Third Ave. W. #170, Bradenton

Bread displayed on the front counter was not properly protected from contamination, according to an inspector.

There was no proof of required state-approved training for some employees.

Peach's Restaurant, 5240 S.R. 64 E., Bradenton

Cut melon, yogurt and cottage cheese were cold hold at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. A stop sale was issued on affected items.

Raw shelled eggs were stored in a cooler above cooked ham. The issue was corrected.

Employee training had expired for some employees.

Olympic Cafe, 6408 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

An inspector said comminuted meat did not reach a minimum internal temperature of 155 degrees for 15 seconds.

Raw pork was stored over bags of fries, according to an inspector.

Butter patties were cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees. They were voluntarily discarded by an operator.

Lasagna prepared more than 24 hours ago had not been date marked, an inspector said. The issue was corrected on-site.

A spray bottle with cleaning solution inside was not labeled. A manager labeled the bottle.

Required employee had expired for some employees.

Tropicana, 1001 13th Ave. E., Bradenton

An inspector observed a cheeseburger with a fresh by date that had already passed in a vending machine.

Firehouse Subs, 621 Cortez Road, Bradenton

Sliced ham, brisket, pastrami and other foods had not cooled from ambient temperature to 41 degrees within four hours, according to an inspector.

Duffy's Sports Grill, 3005 University Parkway, Sarasota

Raw shrimp, raw calamari, seared sesame tuna and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.

S.O.B. Burgers, 5866 14th St. W., Bradenton

Shelled eggs were held in a unit maintaining an ambient air temperature greater than 45 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

There was no proof of required state-approved training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago. Training had also expired for some employees.

Editor's Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, reports are a "snapshot" of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and "high-risk" establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to re-open, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed via this link.