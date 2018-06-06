Feeling lucky, Bradenton: A Lucky's Market is on its way

Shopping for organic food doesn't have to be pricey and shopping itself should be fun.
That's the mantra behind Lucky's Market, a Colorado-based grocery chain that delivers organic produce and meats at affordable prices and is coming to Bradenton as its latest location in an expanding market growth into Southwest Florida.
Lucky's Market also will bring new life to the shopping plaza in the 7400 block of Manatee Avenue West and will occupy the anchor space once held by Albertson's until it closed in 2012. It not only will occupy the space, but replace it completely with plans to demo the old Albertson's store and rebuild its signature design.
"I've signed off on all the documents and it's a good-looking building," Planning and Community Development Director Catherine Hartley said. "They plan on coming in for their permits very soon."
Lucky's Market opened its newest location in St. Petersburg on Wednesday and has another location in Sarasota. The company not only is known for quality goods at reasonable prices, but it also likes to add a little fun to the shopping experience.
Its business model typically also calls for a juice bar, cafe, ramen and sushi bar and an area where shoppers can make their own body scrubs or essential oils.
"I can't wait and I'm really excited it's coming to my ward." Ward 1 City Councilman Gene Gallo said.
Lucky's was founded in 2003 in Boulder, Colorado, and employs about 2,000 people in stores across 13 states, but is seeing exponential growth in Florida. The store emphasizes an expanded selection of natural and organic food, including fresh produce, meat and seafood, as well as prepared foods and baked goods.
It offers beer, wine and personal goods with a "farmer's market" layout, according to its website.
Lucky's often partners with local breweries to offer local flavors. The company developed a partnership with The Kroger Company in 2016 which has helped accelerate Lucky's Market growth.
The shopping center it will occupy has had a few stable tenants over the years, but has struggled to remain viable. In 2013, BRNK Bradenton LLC purchased the center for $3.5 million, half of its appraised value. The corporation is linked to Los Angeles-based Balboa Retail Partners which redevelops shopping plazas and has high-profile retail clients such as Lucky's, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's and Best Buy.
A company spokesperson could not be immediately reached Wednesday to determine a construction timetable.
