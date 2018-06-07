More dirty dining: Mold discovered in nearly a dozen Bradenton-area restaurants

Evidence of mold was found in 11 Manatee County restaurants, according to restaurant inspectors.
The mold was mostly found in ice machines and ice bins, but there were potatoes covered in mold discovered in one restaurant.
Touch of Class Restaurant & Lounge, 5131 14th St. W., Bradenton
- Food covered with mold-like growth was discovered by an inspector. In a cooler, there were cut potatoes with mold-like growth and a pan of cloudy water with mold-like growth on a shelf.
- Nearly 200 rodent droppings were found inside an inoperable reach-in cooler, according to an inspector. Thirty more were found behind all the cooking equipment and another 33 next to the hand washing sink. All of the droppings were dry and hard, an inspector said.
- A stop sale was issued on food not in a "wholesome, sound condition" according to an inspector's report.
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the ice machine, according to an inspector.
- An inspector said the soda guns at the bar were soiled with black mold-like substance on the nozzles.
- Cooked meats were hot held at temperatures lower than 135 degrees on the cook line, according to an inspector.
- Yellow rice had not cooled from 135 degrees to 45 degrees within six hour. The rice was discarded.
- Raw shelled eggs were stored over cooked potatoes in a walk-in cooler.
- The manager lacked proof of food manager certification.
- Food opened or prepared more than 24 hours ago had not been date marked.
- There was no proof of state-approved training for two employees hired more than 60 days ago.
Senor Fajitas, 316 Old Main St., Bradenton
- A pack of raw pork was stored over cooked chicken tamales inside the freezer, an inspector said. The issue was corrected on-site.
- According to an inspector, a can of WD-40 was stored on a shelf above a reach-in cooler at the cook line. A manager threw the can away.
- There was a build up of mold-like substance/slime in the restaurant's ice chute. A manager cleaned the ice chute.
- A spray bottle containing cleaning solution was not labeled in the kitchen area, an inspector said. Corrective action was taken.
Shake Pit, 3801 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
- There were multiple instances of raw animal food stored over ready-to-eat food, according to an inspector. The issues were corrected on-site.
- An inspector observed an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. Corrective action was taken.
Council's Bradenton Recreation, 536 12th St. W., Bradenton
- An inspector said jars without lids on the bar counter were not protected from contamination. Corrective action was taken.
- An inspector observed an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. Corrective action was taken.
Fav's Italian Cucina, 419 12th St. W., Bradenton
- Food held using time as public health control had no time marking, according to an inspector. A manager time marked the food.
- Raw sausage was stored over a container of ice cream in the freezer. The issue was corrected on-site.
An inspector observed an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. Corrective action was taken.
Boiler Room Bar & Grill, 5600 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
- A bag of raw chicken was stored over bags of fries in a freezer, according to an inspector. The issue was corrected on-site.
An inspector observed an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. Corrective action was taken.
There was no proof of required state-approved training for two employees, according to an inspector.
Sea Star Cafe, 11544 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch
- All of the cutting boards in the restaurant had a black mold-like substance on them, according to an inspector.
- Turkey sausage, potatoes, chicken and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued on the affected foods.
- The establishment's menu did not contain a consumer advisory for items containing raw or undercooked animal foods.
- A container of cooked pasta prepared more than 24 hours ago had not been properly date marked, according to an inspector.
Evie's Tavern & Grill, 3561 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton
- Raw chicken was stored over containers of hummus in the freezer.
- A sanitizer bucket was stored near food next to the prep table at the cook line. An operator moved the bucket.
- An inspector observed an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine.
Uncle Nick's N.Y. Style Bagels, Subs &Deli, 5917 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton
- Butter, milk and half and half were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.
- There was a build up of mold-like substance/slime in the ice chute. A manager cleaned it.
- An inspector observed that cream cheese smoked salmon was on the restaurant's menu without being fully cooked in order to properly destroy parasites.
- The menu did not include a consumer advisory for raw or undercooked animal foods.
- A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled, an inspector said.
Blu Mangrove Grill, 102 Riviera Dunes Way, Palmetto
- Bottled water, juices and mixers were stored in ice used for drinks, an inspector said. The issue was corrected on-site.
- Diced tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles and heavy cream were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.
- Raw lobster and fish were stored above cooked beef and turkey in a cooler.
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance inside an ice bin. The issue was corrected on-site.
- A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled. The issue was corrected.
Luigi's Grille, 5348 34th St. W., Bradenton
- Marinade was cold held at a temperature greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. A stop sale was issued on it.
- A bag of raw shrimp was stored over bags of bread inside a freezer.
- There was a build up of mold-like substance/slime in the ice chute of the drink machine.
- Vodka sauce was hot held at a temperature lower than 135 degrees, an inspector said. The issue was corrected on-site.
- The manager lacked proof of food manager certification and there was no proof of required state-approved training for any employees, according to an inspector.
Editor's Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, reports are a "snapshot" of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and "high-risk" establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to re-open, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed via this link.
