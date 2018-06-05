Wish list at SRQ is long. Landing Dallas-Fort Worth was a start, and more could be coming

Rick Piccolo was "speed dating" for airlines Tuesday.
The president and chief executive officer of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport was trying to drum up new business for SRQ at the Airports Council International-North America JumpStart conference in Cleveland.
Piccolo spoke to the Bradenton Herald by phone a day after announcing that American Airlines will be adding seasonal nonstop service to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) starting in December.
"There are 29 airlines here and 125 airports. We have nine appointments (Tuesday)," Piccolo said.
JumpStart is an opportunity for airlines and airports to size each other up, and try to make a match. The match may not be immediate, but could develop into a relationship in the future.
The new Dallas-Fort Worth service is expected to start Dec. 19 and continue through April 1.
SRQ had been trying for about five years to land direct service between Dallas-Fort Worth and SRQ. Texas is seen as an up-and-coming source of tourists for the Bradenton-Sarasota area.
"It could go longer than that. It could become year round if it goes well," Piccolo said. "You can build on these things. I know the Convention and Visitors Bureau is real pleased. We hope that this is a building block for the future."
Elliott Falcione, executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, has previously said that Texas tourists often opt to visit California, but more are beginning to discover Florida.
"In my opinion this Dallas-Fort Worth announcement is the biggest nonstop announcement in many years," Falcione said Tuesday.
Opening nonstop service between Dallas-Fort Worth and SRQ also will help diversify the feeder markets for the Bradenton-Sarasota area, he said.
Also on Piccolo's wish list is direct service to Houston, the fourth-largest city in the United States. But if direct flights between Houston and SRQ become a reality, it would probably be United Airlines, which has a hub there, providing the service.
"Our next opportunities will be with Allegiant and our other existing airlines: Delta, United and American," Piccolo said.
In April, Allegiant began offering budget service between SRQ and Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.
"They are here and they are doing so well," Piccolo said of the possibility of even more Allegiant routes.
"It's been a pretty good 2018 so far," Piccolo said.
Asked about landing Southwest Airlines, Piccolo said SRQ officials keep talking with the airline.
"We have another meeting with them Wednesday. It's a matter of when, and not if," he said.
Southwest last had a presence at SRQ in 2012, when its subsidiary AirTran pulled out. AirTran is now an inactive subsidiary of Southwest.
Beyond the domestic market, Falcione foresees a day when nonstop flights will be offered between Europe and SRQ.
"When that day comes it will open up so many opportunities," Falcione said.
European visitors already flock to Anna Maria Island and Longboat Key beaches. Those from the United Kingdom and Central Europe spend more per day and stay longer than any other visitor, according to studies.
Comments