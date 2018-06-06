Dirty dining: Roaches, dead and alive, prompt shutdown of Bradenton cafe

Multiple roaches, alive and dead, were found in one Manatee restaurant, according to inspectors.
The restaurant was shut down for one day and issued another citation for covering the inspector's notice on the building with their own handwritten letter.
Mountain Comforts Coffee Cafe, 3550 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton
- The restaurant was temporarily shut down from May 15 to May 16 due to the presence of roaches and roach traps.
- Ten dead roaches were found in a trap device under the cafe's front counter. Four other dead roaches were also discovered elsewhere.
- Six live roaches were also found in various areas, including near the microwave and front counter, an inspector said.
- While the restaurant was shut down, an operator covered the inspector's notice with a handwritten note.
- Half and half cream opened more than 24 hours ago had not been properly date marked.
Truman's Tap & Grill, 11161 S.R. 70 E. #100, Bradenton
- Blue cheese dressing was cold held a a temperature greater than 41 degrees.
- Menus do not include a consumer advisory for raw or undercooked animal foods, according to an inspector.
IHOP, 5427 14th St. W., Bradenton
- An inspector found six live roaches and one dead one in the restaurant's dry storage area. Corrective action was taken, according to an inspector.
- A dishwasher was observed handling dirty dishes and then clean ones without first washing their hands.
- Milk, pot roast, diced ham and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, an inspector said. A stop sale was issued on affected foods.
- The restaurant's certified food manager lacked knowledge of which foodborne illnesses or symptoms would prevent someone from working with food.
- There was no proof of state-approved training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.
Rosedale Golf & Country Club, 5100 87th St. E., Bradenton
- Raw eggs were stopped above ready to eat foods in a cooler.
- A manager lacked proof of food manager certification and there were no certified food managers on duty at the time of the inspection.
Mattison's Riverwalk, 101 Riverfront Blvd. #120, Bradenton
- An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine, according to an inspector.
- The menu does not contain a consumer advisory identifying which items contain raw or undercooked animal foods.
- Sushi rice and butter were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, an inspector said.
- The restaurant offered undercooked grouper and cod which must be fully cooked to undergo proper parasite destruction or discarded.
Checker's, 8357 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota
- Cheesecake filling, chili, hot dogs and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector. A stop sale was issued on affected foods.
- The restaurant's certified food manager lacked knowledge of which foodborne illnesses or symptoms would prevent someone from working with food.
- There was no proof of required state-approved training for an employee hired more than 60 days ago.
Far East Restaurant, 8419 Honore Ave., University Park
- An inspector said knives that were washed did not go through a separate sanitization step.
- Raw beef, raw shrimp, diced pork and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees, according to an inspector.
- Raw chicken and beef were stored directly over vegetables in a walk-in cooler. Corrected action was taken.
- Shelled eggs were stored at room temperature. An operator placed them in the refrigerator.
- The restaurant's probe thermometer was not accurate within plus or minus 2 degrees.
Hana Sushi Lounge, 8126 Lakewood Main St. #102, Lakewood Ranch
- Small flying insects were found near beer taps, an inspector said.
- The ambient air thermometer in a holding unit was not accurate within 3 degrees.
- The restaurant's menu does not include a consumer advisory identifying which items contain raw or undercooked animal foods.
Paris Bistrot, 8131 Lakewood Main St. #103, Lakewood Ranch
- Raw pork sat above cut leafy greens in a reach-in cooler.
- Quiche was stored on a shelf to cool at room temperature. The operator placed it in a cooler.
Domino's, 1022 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto
- Four dead flies were found on the floor of the guest waiting area, according to an inspector. Six more were found inside fluorescent light and another two behind the counter.
Panera Bread, 2821 University Parkway, Sarasota
- A dishwasher handled dirty dishes and then clean dishes without washing their hands first, according to an inspector.
- The food manager's certification had expired.
Moe's Southwest Grill, 8192 Tourist Center Dr.
- Pico de gallo, queso fresco, cut leafy greens and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken, according to an inspector.
- Pulled pork had not cooled to 41 degrees within four hours. Corrective action was taken.
- An inspector observed an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine.
- There was no proof of required state-approved training for any employees.
Rodney's Jamaican Grill, 814 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto
- Cooked chicken was hot held at a temperature lower than 41 degrees. An employee the food was about to be placed in a warmer.
- Cooked pasta and cooked beef were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
Denny's 610 44th Ave. W., Bradenton
- Butter, sour cream, raw salmon and other foods were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued on affected foods.
- There was no proof of required state-approved training for two employees hired more than 60 days ago.
Robin's Downtown Cafe, 428 12th St. W., Bradenton
- There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance inside an ice bin.
- An employee was seen drying their hands on an apron.
- An employee touched ready-to-eat food that with their bare hands.
- Butter patties and half and half cream were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. An inspector issued a stop sale on the affected items.
- A bag of raw fish was stored over an open bag of blueberries, an inspector said. The issue was corrected on-site.
Cold Stone Creamery, 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota
- Whole milk, whipped topping and smoothie mix were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees.
- The restaurant's certified food manager lacked knowledge of which foodborne illnesses or symptoms would prevent someone from working with food.
- There was no proof of required state-approved training for two employees hired more than 60 days ago.
Editor's Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, reports are a "snapshot" of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and "high-risk" establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.
When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to re-open, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed via this link.
