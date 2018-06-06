Measure to fund California parks, conservation seen leading

A proposal to let California borrow $4 billion for parks and conservation projects was leading in early returns Tuesday in California.
Proposition 68 — one of five statewide measures on the ballot — had garnered 55 percent of the vote with about 2 million votes counted.
The proposition would let California issue general obligation bonds to fund parks and environmental projects, including $200 million to help preserve the state's largest lake, the Salton Sea. It would also help fund parks in underserved neighborhoods and provide money for flood-prevention and clean drinking water projects.
Supporters argued that the efforts will help California mitigate natural disasters such as wildfires and floods and expand community access to parks. Opponents didn't want the state to take on new bond debt.
Another ballot measure, which would change how the state allocates revenue from its cap-and-trade pollution program, was losing in early returns. About 61 percent of the nearly 2 million votes cast on Proposition 70 were opposed.
The proposition would require a one-time, two-thirds majority vote in the Legislature starting in 2024 to determine how program money is spent, which could give Republicans a greater say in the process.
The program generates billions of dollars each year by requiring polluters to buy permits to release greenhouse gases.
California voters approved the other three statewide measures on the ballot.
One requires the state legislature to use money from a recently-approved diesel tax and vehicle fee to fund transportation projects. Lawmakers voted to put the measure on the ballot last year when they passed the gas tax increase, which Republicans want to repeal through a separate ballot initiative in November.
Another measure gives tax breaks to homeowners who install rain capture devices and the third will delay the effective start date for ballot measures by about six weeks.
Comments