Chinese airline to resume flights to North Korea

FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2011, file photo, North Korean officials wait for passengers to board an Air China flight at Pyongyang airport in Pyongyang, North Korea. State-owned Air China will resume flights to North Korea's capital on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, an airline employee said, amid preparations for a possible meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Greg Baker, File AP Photo