State Rep. Herrell wins GOP US House primary in New Mexico

In this May 24, 2018 photo Monty Newman, a GOP candidate for Congress, speaks to a business owner in Hobbs, N.M. Now that Rep. Steve Pearce, R-Hobbs, is stepping down to run for New Mexico governor, eyes are turning to southern New Mexico where the open congressional seat that in recent years has leaned Republican could determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives. Russell Contreras AP Photo