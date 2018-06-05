State Rep. Herrell wins GOP US House primary in New Mexico

State Rep. Yvette Herrell won the Republican nomination for New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District on Tuesday as the party looks to fend off Democrats to keep control of the seat along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Herrell finished ahead of former state GOP chairman Monty Newman and former U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs official Gavin Clarkson. She will face Democratic nominee and attorney Xochitl Torres Small in November's general election, marking the first time a woman will represent the most Hispanic congressional district in the most Hispanic state in the nation.
Throughout the campaign, Herrell, a 54-year-old Alamogordo resident, sought to position herself as a strong ally of President Donald Trump and a staunch supporter of his push to build a wall along the border.
Torres Small, granddaughter of Mexican immigrants and wife of a state lawmaker, has rarely mentioned Trump on the campaign trail. She tells voters she's a gun owner who postponed her honeymoon to go hunting.
The congressional race is one of many expected to draw national attention because it may help determine which party controls the U.S. House.
The state's other competitive congressional contest is in the central district that encompasses Albuquerque. The seats are open because Democratic U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce are stepping down to run for governor.
In the Senate primaries, incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and GOP challenger Mick Rich, who both ran unopposed, moved on to the general election.
Voters turned out in robust numbers to decide who will advance to the general election as Democrats and Republicans vie for control of the U.S. House.
In-person and absentee voting was running ahead of turnout for the 2014 midterm primary, the New Mexico secretary of state's office reported. However, the 111,778 ballots cast through Saturday during early voting lagged numbers from the past three presidential cycles.
Those seeking the Democratic nomination for the Albuquerque-area seat now held by Lujan Grisham are former U.S. Attorney Damon Martinez, former state Democratic Party chairwoman Debra Haaland, former law professor Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, attorney Damian Lara and business consultant Paul Moya.
The race is likely to hinge on which candidate is the most liberal and who has the best ground game.
Republican Janice Arnold-Jones, a former state lawmaker, is running unopposed in the GOP primary.
In southern New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, the November race between Herrell and Torres Small was expected to garner national attention amid debates over immigration, oil production and water issues.
For years, Democrats have tried to capture the seat in the heavily Hispanic district where they outnumber registered Republicans. It briefly flipped in 2008 during Obama's election.
But it has remained in GOP hands largely due to Pearce's popularity. During his tenure, Pearce garnered support from Hispanics and the region's oil and gas interests.
The district's conservative-leaning independents have complex views on water, immigration, international trade and oil production. That makes any election outcome difficult to predict in this region of oil wells and rural mountain communities.
