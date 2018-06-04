FILE - In this April 14, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) passes during an NCAA college football spring intrasquad game in Norman, Okla. Oklahoma’s quarterback competition took an unexpected twist at the Major League Baseball draft. Murray, the favorite to replace Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield this season as Oklahoma’s starter, was selected ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics.
Oklahoma QB competition twists with Murray's MLB selection

By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

June 04, 2018 11:58 PM

After being selected ninth overall in the Major League Baseball draft, Kyler Murray said he still plans to play football for Oklahoma this season.

Murray, the favorite to replace Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield as the Sooners' starting quarterback, was taken by the Oakland Athletics Monday night.

The speedy Murray has been a major league prospect since high school. He played outfield for Oklahoma and hit .296 with 10 homers, 13 doubles and three triples in 189 at-bats this season.

Still, his selection so early in the first round was a surprise. The slot value for the No. 9 pick is $4,761,500. The deadline for Murray to sign is July 6.

AP Baseball Writer Mike Fitzpatrick contributed to this report from Secaucus, New Jersey.

